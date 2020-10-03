WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mercer County municipalities and organizations are among the recipients of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants to support rural development across West Virginia.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $27,028,072 from the USDA. The funding will be used for a variety of services, including rural business development, housing preservation, renewable energy expansion, and infrastructure improvements with the goals of increasing economic development and job creation.
“Since coming to Congress, expanding economic development and creating jobs for hard working West Virginians have been major priorities of mine. Over the last several years, we have seen lower unemployment rates, higher state revenue, and increased business development across the Mountain State. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a crippling impact on our economy and way of life. Investments like these are crucial to having a strong comeback in West Virginia. I continue to be in constant communication with people back home and leaders in our communities as I continue to advocate for targeted relief that directly impacts the local economies of our state,” Capito said.
“Economic development is vital to growing our state and I am pleased the USDA is investing in communities across West Virginia. These projects will boost our workforce, assist small businesses, and ensure our fellow West Virginians have a roof over their head. I look forward to seeing the benefits of these awards and will continue to advocate for funding that helps rural communities flourish,” Manchin said.
In southern West Virginia, USDA rural business development grants included: the City of Bluefield with $94,000; City of Princeton with $50,000; the West Virginia Forrest Products Cooperative near Princeton with $45,000; and the City of Welch with $25,000.
