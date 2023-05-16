BLUEFIELD — Early voting starts May 24 in municipal elections in Bluefield and Princeton.
Next week, voters will also get a chance to meet the candidates in each election.
On Monday night, May 22, a Meet the Candidates event will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center at 6 p.m.
All four candidates for the two at-large seats on the City Board on the ballot this year will be on hand to meet residents and answer questions.
Incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged by political newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
City board elections are staggered and the seats for each of three districts on the five-member board will be held in two years.
In Princeton, five candidates are running for three seats on City Council.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) will seek reelection with Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson also on the ballot.
The City of Princeton will hold a Meet the Candidates forum at the City Municipal Complex on Tuesday, May 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event gets under way shortly thereafter.
Early voting will start on May 24 at City Hall in Bluefield and at the Municipal Building on Bee Street in Princeton during normal business hours as well as on Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Municipal elections, which are non-partisan, are set for June 6 in both cities.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.