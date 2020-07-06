BLUEFIELD — A new school that will replace two of Bluefield’s aging facilities is now under roof and scheduled to receive its first students in January 2021, Mercer County Schools officials said recently.
Bluefield Primary School, which is under construction near Bluefield High School on Cumberland Road, will be for grades kindergarten through the second grade. There will be about 300 students when the school opens, but a Pre-K will be added during the 2021-2022 school year; this will bring in another 40 students.
When it’s completed, the new school will be similar to Mountain Valley Elementary School off Blue Prince Road, which opened earlier this year.
“The new Bluefield Primary will provide students with state of the art security systems, a middle school-sized gym, space for project based learning, large classrooms, and a secure entrance.” Superintendent Deborah Akers said. “The building is handicapped accessible and will provide space for itinerant personnel such as speech therapists. A separate area for the school nurse is also included within the building. These are a few of the advantages of the new school.”
The building is now under roof, and wiring for technology is now underway, said Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
Dedicated academic suites for instruction, a music and art room, a separate media center and gymnasium, and a cafeteria set apart from instruction and/or recreational use are among the facilities the new school will offer its students, Harrison said.
The building will be fully accessible for handicapped children and adults including ramps and elevators to allow increased opportunities for students to participate in activities currently unavailable to them due to lack of ADA access, she added. The gymnasium will be large enough to meet physical education standards of movement, motor skills, games, sports, and cardio and respiratory endurance activities. It will also provide space for artistic productions by students.
Bluefield Primary School will replace Whitethorn Elementary School and Memorial Primary School.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
