BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest.
According to a statement released by the police department Wednesday, Justin Vest, age and address unknown, is a person of interest for some events that took place on Wednesday. The police department statement didn't provide additional details about the incident.
The statement said if you know the whereabouts of Justin Vest please contact Bluefield Police Department at (304)-327-6201 option 1, ask for Patrolman SD Copenhaver. All tips will remain confidential.
