BLUEFIELD — Authorities are searching for a suspect in the violent rape of a special needs juvenile Saturday night in Bluefield.
The attack occurred in the 800 block of College Avenue, Detective-Sgt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.
“The victim was playing in her backyard,” Adams said. “She was grabbed, dragged behind a building and violently raped.”
Adams said the suspect is described as “a black male, taller in stature, mid to slender in build and wearing dark clothes.”
The victim was unable to provide a possible age of the suspect.
“It’s possible he has a bite injury to one of his hands,” Adams said.
Adams said the victim advised there was another person with the suspect, possibly a child.
Adams said the assault happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the alleyway between College Avenue and Augusta Street.
After the attack, the suspect fled east toward East River Avenue.
“This was a violent rape,” Adams said.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or who was in the area at the time of the assault and witnessed anything is asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.
Adams said they are also asking those with security cameras to review their footage to see if they may have captured video of a suspect matching the description. Anyone with video is also asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department.
