BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City Police are currently searching for a missing juvenile in the Bluefield area.
Juliette Williams, 17, was last seen at Bluefield High School on September 10, around 2 p.m., according to Patrolman R.V. Johnson Jr. Williams is described as five feet tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
According to Johnson, Williams was recently relocated to the Bluefield area from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At the time she was last seen, witnesses observed her get into a vehicle with an adult female. The vehicle is described as a grey Toyota Carola with temporary tags, according to Johnson.
It is unknown at this time if Williams is en route to the Philadelphia area or still in Bluefield.
Those with information about Williams and her whereabouts are encouraged to contact Johnson at the Bluefield City Police Department at 304-327-6101.
