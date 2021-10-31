BLUEFIELD — Local police are reaching out to their city’s children and helping realize their hopes of having a good Christmas season this year.
The Bluefield Police Department, in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Police, is now accepting applications for the 2021 Christmas Shop-With-A-Cop. Individuals, businesses and foundations contribute to help with the effort, according to Sgt. D.A. Williams.
Shop-With-A-Cop was held in 2020, but it was during the height of COVID-19 and only about 10 children were able to participate. This year, the hope is to have between 25 to 30 children, Williams said.
Children participating in the Christmas event shop for presents with a police officer, and they often seek out presents for their families before getting anything for themselves, Williams said.
“We’re fortunate to be able to do something like this,” he said. “It’s awesome.”
Applications are now available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department.
The applications must be picked up in person and returned in person or via postal mail by Friday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.. Applications must include a copy of a recent utility bill confirming residency within the city limits of Bluefield, W.Va. Applications will not be accepted via facsimile, e-mail, Facebook Messenger or any other method.
Applications must be complete. Incomplete applications and late applications will be denied.
“We are grateful to local foundations and donors who make Shop-With-A-Cop possible; however, due to limited resources, not every child or family who applies will be able to participate,” according to a statement posted by the department.
Children who are selected for 2021 Christmas Shop-With-A-Cop will be notified and additional information provided including date, time and location will be provided.
The Bluefield Police Department can be contacted at 304-327-6101.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.