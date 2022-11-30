BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Police Department will have a new firing range early next year.
Members of the City Board approved a request for $380,000 last week to purchase land for a new range, which will replace the current one that is located near Mitchell Stadium and Bluefield Middle School and has been in use since 1969.
But that location has become “untenable,” said City Attorney Anthony Heltzel, because of the its proximity to the stadium and school.
Heltzel said the use of the school and almost year-round use of the stadium and the crowds drawn to the area have over the years hampered the use of the range.
“It has become an untenable situation,” he said, with too many people in the area. “The FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) has asked the City of Bluefield for funds to purchase a new firing range to get them out of that spot.”
An agreement has been drafted to purchase land for a new range and facilities, he added.
Heltzel said no appropriate city-owned property for that use could be found, so the FOP pursued private land.
The FOP had leased the land from the city for the current firing range.
Police Chief Dennis Dillow said the land at the old range will be turned back over to the city after the new range is ready, probably some time in spring 2023.
Dillow said that with both universities and high schools making use of the stadium it has made it difficult for officers to train, which is required.
“We have to qualify for the state twice a year,” he said of those requirements, which takes practice. “”The more you shoot, the better.”
Dillow said members of the SWAT team must qualify once a month because of their high-risk jobs.
The FOP worked with the city to locate 12 acres of private land within city limits that is suitable and safe for a firing range, he added, but the location of the property will not be released since the range is not open for public use.
Dillow said some grading will be required at the new site but since paving cannot be done until spring, the opening will be during that time after the work is done.
The FOP will officially surrender the property at the current range over to the city on July 1, 2023, he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.