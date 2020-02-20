BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged officer to the force.
K-9 unit Maverick has officially hit the streets with his handler, K-9 Officer T.M. Beggs. After six weeks of extensive training, the pair is ready to show the city what they can do and work to keep city residents safe.
“I’m excited to get out and introduce him to everybody,” Beggs said as his new cohort sat attentively.
With Maverick being Beggs’ first law enforcement canine, he’s slowly learning the new obstacles he must overcome. Though more responsibilities come with having a canine unit, Beggs is very happy to have Maverick by his side.
“There’s been a lot more work to it,” Beggs said of being a handler. New responsibilities include waking up earlier for work to take care of Maverick, ensuring he’s ready for their shift and just generally preparing them both.
Rather than just being a dog to Beggs, his canine Maverick is a work partner. Whether on patrol in Beggs’ cruiser or conducting searches, the pair work well together, according to Beggs.
The department now has four canines, Thor, Ace, Gregor and Maverick, which ensures that there’s always a dog available. With four dogs, each shift has a K-9 unit on hand, according to Beggs.
“That way we’re less likely to be on call and there will always be a dog within the city,” Beggs said.
According to both Beggs and Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver, K-9 unit Thor’s handler, the two-year-old German Shepherd Maverick has a friendly disposition. This will allow him to interact with the community well and encourage positive bonds between community members and law enforcement.
“He’s green but he’s good. Plus he’s sociable, that’s a big thing,” Copenhaver said.
Copenhaver recounted video chatting with the pair early in their training program. During this chat, Beggs was sitting in his cruiser, with Maverick in the back behind the glass sliding window. Copenhaver asked Beggs to open the window to which Maverick immediately stuck his head through the window and began licking Beggs’ face.
Copenhaver said that this not only showed Maverick’s personality but also the pair’s bond. Though Beggs and Maverick spent seven weeks together training, Beggs states that his new partner was friendly from the start.
“When I first met him on the first day I didn’t know him and he didn’t know me. It’s been a long bonding process but it’s been good so far,” Beggs said.
Maverick is adjusting well to his new life as an officer and has done well when he was deployed on calls.
Those interested in bringing home their own plush toy of Bluefield’s four K-9 officers can do so now.
According to Kevin Fleming, an administrative assistant of the department, the new order of plushes is expected to arrive in early March. Fleming is, however, taking preorders of the plushes and encourages this to ensure you get your own K-9.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.