BLUEFIELD — After serving with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department for two years, K-9 unit Niko is set to retire.
Since March 2017, Niko, the 4-year-old German Shepherd, served under his handler Sgt. J.M. Danieley. Working in the expected K-9 duties such as alerting on controlled substances, and more, the Bluefield Police Department is honoring Niko as he retires.
“He’s an exceptional dog. There’s just none like him,” Danieley said, “He’s just an old fashioned police dog.”
Niko’s retirement is due to medical issues he gained from his job. According to Danieley, Niko was in a motor vehicle accident with him in the spring of 2017, which has caused Niko to develop post-traumatic stress disorder that affects his duties.
“His stress makes it hard for him to do his job,” Danieley said.
PTSD in dogs can manifest in symptoms such as avoidance, shaking and more, according to the website Wagwalking.com. With his service as a police K-9 unit, these symptoms can greatly affect his ability to work. Due to this, the police department has decided it is best for Niko’s health to retire.
“Niko was born and bred for this line of work,” Danieley said praising his K-9 partner.
As for when the department will obtain a substitute for Niko, Danieley said he isn’t sure. When the department is ready to do so, they will be purchasing a new dog with the help of donations, Danieley said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
