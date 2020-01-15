BLUEFIELD — Members of the Bluefield Board of Directors as well as some residents got a first-hand look at the effectiveness of the city’s police department’s K-9 corps.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow introduced Thor and Ace, two of the city’s four highly trained police dogs.
Thor and his canine officer, Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver, demonstrated the dog’s ability to find narcotics.
Five boxes had been placed in the board meeting room and, given the command, Thor quickly went directly to the correct box and stayed.
Ace and his canine officer, Sgt. J.M. Danieley, showed how the dogs attack, grasp and hold a person on command. A large bite sleeve protected another officer who was part of the demonstration.
Ace guarded the officer playing the “bad guy” then, given the command, sailed through the air and clamped down on the bite sleeve, not letting go until given the command to release.
“When I took over in 2012 we had one canine unit,” Dillow said. “When he left in 2013, the city was not able to provide us with another dog.”
To purchase and train one of the dogs has a total price tag of about $20,000, he added, and money was raised through foundations and private donations to eventually obtain four and have one on each shift.
Money each year is still solicited to fund their upkeep and equipment, he added.
“There’s not a better fight against the drug war than this,” he said of the canines.
Copenhaver said since 2016 the units have helped get over $500,000 worth of narcotics, firearms and paraphernalia off the street.
The canine units are also used at events where large crowds gather, he added, to help with crowd control and they are a deterrent to violence, making anyone pause at the sight of the dog before starting trouble.
“The dogs are community dogs,” he said.
Copenhaver said the canines are also taken to schools for students to see and he recently was contacted by Monroe County schools where “about 500 students got to pet Thor in one day.”
Dillow said the dogs are busy every day in training and used for finding children or tracking suspects.
“It’s just a valuable, valuable asset to the police department that all of you have helped fund, not in tax dollars, but in private donations,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.