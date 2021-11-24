BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is finalizing a plan to have a protocol in place to name a city street, walkway, building, trail, park or another entity in honor of someone.
City Attorney Colin Cline said he looked into the matter at the request of City Manager Cecil Marson after the issue surfaced in October.
“We felt it was appropriate to formalize a request about how we go about doing these things based on how New Orleans does that,” said Cline, adding that New Orleans has a very active honorary street naming program.
The most important part, he said, is establishing the criteria, which will include the stipulation the person being honored has had a “demonstrable and significant impact” on the community and must be “closely connected” to the entity being named.
Cline also said the signage will be of a particular design to be determined by the board, and that applies to all entities, not just streets.
“The goal is to make sure the community has an ordinance to go to that has a clear process that is transparent and also provide the board and the leadership of the community a way … where there is no confusion,” said Marson.
The issue surfaced in October when a North Side church group wanted to add a memorial marker for the Pulaski Street signs to honor the late Bishop Clarence E. Moore as well as help distinguish the area as an Historical District.
Delores French, representing the Legacy Committee of Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, where Moore pastored for 67 years before his death in January 2020, said the committee has been working on a way to honor him.
In October, the city unveiled a marker at Pulaski Street Park remaining it the Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Park.
French said the committee didn’t know the city was planning that honor and the city didn’t know the committee was working on a plan as well.
“We discussed the possibility of naming a street after Bishop Moore,” she said, but that proved to be too complicated. “Pamela Jeffries came up with a solution we thought would be great.”
That solution was a new Pulaski Street sign, with the street name sign on top and below it a sign with Clarence E. Moore Memorial.
When a proposal surfaces now, the city will soon have in place a process to deal with requests in a consistent, transparent way with the same criteria for everyone.
The city also is starting the process of creating a comprehensive plan, which puts together long-term goals and strategies with a land-use plan at its base that sets the course for the city for the next 10 years and beyond.
Cline said the late Art Riley should be recognized as someone who had pushed a comp plan for years.
“He was always mentioning how we needed it,” Cline said of Riley, who was called “Mr. Bluefield” because of his love for and commitment to the city.
The plan is required by state Code.
Cline said the plan has “fairly significant legal requirements” with a list of what it must include.
“Everything that comes under the purview of city government is required to be addressed by the comprehensive plan,” he said. “The driving entity for that under the law is the planning commission.”
But the board must also appoint a comprehensive plan committee.
Members of the committee will include Marson, Jim Spencer, director of economic and community development, board member Matt Knowles, city engineer Kerry Stauffer and two members appointed by the planning commission making up the six-person body.
Cline said a consultant would need to be hired considering the complicated nature of the plan. “This undertaking is extremely involved and this would be money well spent.”
Marson said $40,000 has been budgeted for the consultant, based on a firm he talked to.
“We will open it up for other folks to bid as well,” he said. “On Dec. 6 we will get the planning commission together and map this out…”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
