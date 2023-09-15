BLUEFIELD — City officials in Bluefield are taking a closer look at vehicles that are modified to include tinted windows.
The first reading of an ordinance to amend an existing city code dealing with traffic and vehicles was approved by the board Tuesday. One part of the amended ordinance deals with vehicles that are modified to include tinted windows, also referred to as sun-screening devices.
The proposed ordinance states that no person may operate a motor vehicle that is registered or required to be registered in the state that has a sun-screening device on the windshield, the front side wings and side windows adjacent to the right and left of the driver and windows adjacent to the rear of the driver.
However, the ordinance also states that vehicles that have sun-screening devices that are installed at the factory by the manufacturer will be exempt from the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance is scheduled for a second reading at the next meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at noon.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said the ordinance deals with vehicles that are modified to include tinted windows.
“Whatever comes factory is not something you have to worry about,” Dillow said. “But most anywhere you go and have your windows modified has a meter. So they can tell you what is legal and what is not.”
Dillow said the police department has noticed an increase in recent years of vehicles that are completely tinted, obstructing the ability of officers to view the inside of vehicles.
“People disregard the law when it comes to that,” Dillow said. “It’s not something that we go out and look for on a day-to-day basis. We have just run across it more in the last few years, and we’ve not really had a correct ordinance to deal with it. So they are putting one in place where we can if it is necessary.”
