BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Board of Directors is set to create a task force, comprised of city officials and residents, specifically for the Grant Street Bridge project.
According to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout, this task force will be focused on furthering the Grant Street Bridge effort. As of now, the city is awaiting analysis from Norfolk Southern and isn’t expecting it to come in until spring.
As the owner of the bridge, Norfolk Southern has the immediate say of whether the bridge must be replaced or repaired. During the regularly scheduled city board meeting Tuesday, the board was questioned on the current status of the bridge project.
“This is a large piece of legacy infrastructure that Norfolk Southern has. Based on this task force which will have representation of elected officials and members of the community, we’re going to get after options to get that bridge fixed,” Rideout said.
According to Rideout, Norfolk Southern is “very aware” of the issue and has representatives introducing it to the United States Congress.
Other traffic concerned issues were brought before the board Tuesday including a dangerous curve on Hardy Street. The curve is reported to have both low visibility and to be in poor overall condition.
A large issue regarding the curve is also deterioration of the roadway itself.
“Our city engineer has now devised a plan to do some construction. Unfortunately its the worst time of the year to do construction,” Rideout said.
Though the weather isn’t the most optimum for construction projects residents can expect work to begin by the beginning of the year. As for a time period of the project, Rideout is unsure of how long it will take to complete.
“You’ll actually see dirt move up there in the next 60 days,” Rideout said.
Other business tended to at Tuesday’s meeting included the approval of the auction of city property. Formerly serving as property for the city’s Public Works Department, property on Blue Prince Road was auctioned to the highest bidder.
Earlier this year the city’s public works department was moved to Route 52 at the former Cole Heritage Trucks building location. After the move the former location was left vacant.
The old property was sold for $175,000, exceeding it’s reserve by $75,000, according to City Attorney, Colin Cline.
According to Rideout, this money will be used to upgrade the new public works property. It will also be used on funding for the city’s salt bin which sees much use each year. The city must have a salt bin that “accepts a 40 foot dumping capacity” Rideout said.
Due to the heavy use of salt during the winter months the city purchases salt a year in advance. Currently there are two salt bins that the city uses.
The city board also discussed issues regarding the various fire stations in Bluefield. Of the multiple stations, one of them is currently excluded from service due to the need for refurbishing.
Fire Station 3, located on Cumberland Road, has not been updated since 1985, according to Rideout. The city is currently seeking to upgrade this station as the main station, Station One, located on Bluefield Avenue, is facing structural issues.
The main station is in desperate need of maintenance as it has sunken down two inches in the span of two weeks, Rideout said.
Regarding festive activities, Marie Blackwell, city ambassador, stated that Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the winner of America’s Got Talent season six will be in the city’s Christmas parade on December 14. Murphy, who is originally from Logan County, W. Va., expressed interest in participating in this year’s parade.
The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. with this year’s theme being the Grinch.
– Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
