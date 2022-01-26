BLUEFIELD — Bluefield and other municipalities have more leeway now in how to spend money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board Tuesday he and board member Peter Taylor attended a meeting of the state Municipal League last weekend in Charleston and during the discussion learned more about how the money, $4.1 million from ARPA for Bluefield, can be spent.
“There is a lot more flexibility in it we can use that is beneficial to the city and to all of us,” he said.
Initially, the money had tighter spending restrictions that primarily included infrastructure projects, but those restrictions have since been modified and relaxed.
“Between the city engineer (Kerry Stauffer) and myself we are putting together an ARPA proposal to really lay out holistically where this money could potentially go throughout the city,” Marson said. “We need more guidance and then we will bring it out to the community and get a bunch of feedback.”
The city has already asked for community input and will do so again when a list of projects is at a point to be presented.
Marson said they are also waiting on more guidance regarding the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, which will pump more money into West Virginia to be spent around the state on projects.
“The real challenge for me, the board and the city is that once we figure out what the infrastructure bill metrics are, to try to find what can be spent on infrastructure funding and what can be spent on ARPA funding and, of course, our general fund,” he said.
Everything will be used to get the “maximum benefit,” added.
Marson is also keen on a bill in the House of Delegates that would establish a $30 million fund to help localities with demolishing dilapidated structures.
Municipalities can apply for money from the fund, he said, and it would enhance the city’s ongoing work to demolish dilapidated structures.
Marson said he thinks the bill will pass and the city could benefit because it is already in the process of putting together a major plan for all dilapidated structures to be taken down.
The city can also partner with Princeton and the county to create a countywide effort to “get rid of the blight.”
“This (the fund) would give us a lot more bandwidth to go after these houses,” he said, adding that dilapidated structures present a problem all over the state.
“This is a huge issue,” Marson said.
State Sen. Chandler Swope has pushed the idea for a state fund for this purpose for years after studying what can be done in McDowell County, which has thousands of dilapidated structures.
“I’ve been working on a program that will make state and federal funding available for reclamation of abandoned structures,” he said in 2019. “Currently, cities and counties are responsible and don’t have the money. McDowell county alone has 5,000 to 8,000 abandoned homes and hundreds of other buildings.”
With the cost of demolishing a house about $5,000, the price tag for McDowell County would be between $25 million $40 million.
At that point a few years ago, Swope said he realized it would have to be statewide initiative to help all counties, with a continuing source of revenue earmarked for the work.
Last year, a bill introduced by Swope authorizing the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) to develop a reclamation of abandoned and dilapidated properties program was passed and signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Following that, in August 2021, the DEP started seeking information on existing dilapidated structures programs from around the state to determine the most efficient means to support such efforts and assist in creating new ones.
An online questionnaire was sent to county and municipal leaders across West Virginia and the results will be used in the design of the WVDEP’s program and to help locate substantial financial support.
Demolishing dilapidated structures found across the state will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a study conducted by West Virginia University.
“WVU did a study three years ago that put the cost estimated for all of West Virginia at $150 million for houses, and another $400 million for other structures for a total of over $500 million,” Swope said last year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
