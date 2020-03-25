BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield continues to adjust to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but essential services will stay in place although City Hall is closed to the public.
“Anybody who needs to talk to somebody with the city can call,” City Manager Dane Rideout said. “That call (with message) will be forwarded to the department head.”
The city is following the guidelines being set by other municipalities.
“We have followed suit with a lot of cities around the state,” he said, and that includes using skeleton crews when needed and employees working remotely.
But police, fire and sanitation service will remain intact.
“There will be no degradation in any of those services,” he said.
One change, though, was not using civilian dispatchers for city first-responders.
Anyone facing an emergency in the city should dial 911 and the call will go to the county’s 911 center which will take care of it.
Rideout said the only change in trash pickup service is there will be no commercial trash pickup on Mondays, just Tuesday through Friday.
However, he said, the recycling program has been suspended for now.
“Put it in the normal trash,” he said of recycling items. “We will look down the road when we can bring it back. We are looking at a 60-90 day minimum suspension.”
The reason, he said, is that it is labor intensive and puts workers in close proximity.
“We want to minimize exposure to our public works folks,” he said.
Since warm weather is around the corner, services like mowing grass, picking up debris and filling potholes will start soon, Rideout said.
“You will start seeing those functions as we feel comfortable …,” he said.
One piece of the puzzle handling the pandemic is communicating with state and federal officials.
“We are providing data on our needs,” he said. “We are making sure we do things legally. We are definitely having to rewrite the playbook … this situation is quite unique.”
Rideout said the city is busy trying to learn about the $2 trillion federal economic stimulus package passed this week and how it may benefit the state, city, businesses and employees.
The city is also preparing to be able to articulate to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) “our current posture and what our critical needs are and where we can leverage their support with the most affect.”
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, is working on ongoing projects like Intuit, Rideout said.
“He is making sure that is on track” as well as meeting with Small Business Administration (SBA) other economic development partners to see how the stimulus package will aid small businesses in the community.
“We don’t want to be silent on the radar and miss any aid,” Rideout said.
“We are not just sitting at home,” said City Attorney Coin Cline, adding that every city department head is busy and can conduct business remotely with access to the information and people they need.
“We are still doing our work,” he said. “Our ability go get the work done has not been reduced.”
But it is a rapidly evolving situation, he said, and the city is still waiting on the Family First Coronavirus Response Act to see how sick leave and other facets will impact employees.
“This is just unprecedented for all of us,” he said. “We are just watching what happens and making sure we are staying on top of everything and doing our work for the people the best we can.”
Rideout said lessons will be learned from the pandemic and he would like to see some changes made in the countywide response effort.
“I think the county was caught a little flat-footed as far as preparation, supplies, communications and command control,” he said. “When this is all over we need to focus on looking at our emergency management plan in the county and revamping it.”
He said the county should have a centralized command center to handle and coordinate emergencies.
“We have to do a better job of this in the future,” he said.
Rideout also said the Mercer County Health Department has been lacking in getting information out the public, and even announcing they were closed to the public.
“I was stunned yesterday (Tuesday) when I saw that (closure),” he said. “The mayor (Ron Martin) and I were quite disturbed by that.”
Rideout said as far he can tell residents are going a good job following protocol of social distancing.
“I am very proud of the folks in Bluefield,” he said. “They are doing what they are supposed to be doing. I am not seeing any groups of people.”
Rideout also reminded city residents to visit the city’s website, cityofbluefield.com, for the latest information.
“We are posting any updates we have on the banner at the top,” he said. “The documents section will include all updates.”
Postings will be on the city’s Facebook page as well, and any updates in both locations will be posted daily.
Cline said anyone who wants to read Gov. Jim Justice’s “Stay at Home” order can access it in the documents section.
