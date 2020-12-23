BLUEFIELD — Bluefield, Nature’s Air Conditioned City, now has another moniker to distinguish it: “West Virginia’s Christmas City.”
Savannah Carabin, marketing coordinator for the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, said the designation is an “expansion of marketing efforts for the Bluefield Holiday of Lights.”
That expansion includes a new website, westvirginiaschristmascity.com.
“The Bluefield Holiday of Lights has seen an influx of visitors to the region due to being the only COVID-19 friendly Christmas attraction,” she said. “The new website provides visitors with information on hours, inclement weather updates, Holiday of Lights activities, and local shopping/dining experiences.”
The drive-through experience at City Park has garnered attention and praise statewide.
Carabin said the display, which includes well over 1 million lights on 40 acres, was featured on www.onlyinyourstate.com, twice in “Bluefield Holiday Of Lights Is The Best Free Drive-Thru Event Of The Year In West Virginia” and “6 Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Displays In West Virginia The Whole Family Can Enjoy”.
“In addition, the Bluefield Holiday of Lights was also named to ‘10 West Virginia Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie’ by www.travelawaits.com,” she said.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said the light display is a great family event.
“The effort that goes into the Bluefield Holiday of Lights will always amaze me,” he said. “Although our nation, state and city are facing unique challenges due to COVID-19, the City of Bluefield is so fortunate to have an event that draws us and our families ‘together’ safely.”
Martin said the display is now a much anticipated tradition that residents are happy to share.
“The City of Bluefield is a resilient, close-knit community and we are elated to share the 24th year of this Christmas tradition to visitors near and far,” he said.
City Manager Dane Rideout said dedicated staff and volunteers make it happen.
“We are so thankful to the city staff and our volunteers that put countless hours into ensuring this event is perfect in every way,” he said. “The dedication to our community is evident and we are thankful to share our Bluefield with visitors. We ask that while people are here enjoying the lights, they see what else our city has to offer: the animated tree downtown, our local flavor, and unique shopping experiences wait for you in Bluefield, WV.”
The Holiday of Lights, which opened Thanksgiving Day and runs through Jan. 3, attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
“The Department of Community and Economic Development is ecstatic about the results of the new marketing efforts for the Bluefield Holiday of Lights,” said Jim Spencer, CED Director. “We are overjoyed with all the comments and messages from folks visiting the lights for the first time who mention they are captivated by the beauty of Bluefield.”
Rideout referred to the animated downtown 40-ft. tree, which plays music coordinated with the light displays.
On Tuesday night, Santa visited the tree, one of the few events this year where families could come out, socially distance and wear masks, and see Santa.
The event included free hot chocolate, candy canes and photo ops with Santa.
Crystal George of Bluefield attended with her family.
“We came because we were not able to do much this year,” she said. “There hasn’t been a whole of activities going on.”
George said when she learned of the event she thought is was “something great to do with the kids.”
“We have five kids, but one that is not with us tonight,” she said.”It’s really great to have events for the kids because they have not been able to see Santa anywhere else where they normally would have. It’s really nice they had this tonight.”
Both the new tree and Holiday of Lights will be promoted with the Christmas City campaign.
Spencer thanked Carabin and city Administrative Assistant Faith Blackwell “for their hard work and dedication on the new website and marketing of Christmas in #MyBluefield.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.