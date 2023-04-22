BLUEFIELD, Va. — In an era when many new businesses keep their doors open for only few years, one local company is celebrating a centennial of serving the community.
Bluefield Monument Co., Inc., which provides monuments such as headstones and plaques, was founded in 1922. The company recently celebrated more than 100 years of serving the Bluefield, Va. community. The business was founded by J.E. Matthews and A.G. Wright in the old railroad freight station in Bluefield, Va. as Matthews and Wright Monuments. Sometime between 1933 to 34, the name was changed to Bluefield Monument Company and has continued under that name until the present day.
The Town of Bluefield, Va. recognized the company Friday by presenting a commemorative plaque to Gary Neal, president of Bluefield Monument Co. Inc., who operates the company along with his wife, Ardena Neal.
Gary Neal said he credited the company’s longevity to “a lot of good people” who kept it operating until he started his more than 40-year career there in 1983, making three generations involved in the local monument business. He said that he spent a short time working in the company’s shop, learning to sandblast and installing memorials before becoming a member of the administrative staff as a sale representative and accountant, subsequently becoming the designer for all projects.
The company’s founders took steps to keep their new enterprise in operation. When Matthews passed away, Wright kept running the company until he passed it on to his daughter, Vera Wright. She owned it until she sold it to two employees, James E. Pile and William Bowers. After Bowers passed away, Pile continued as owner until he retired and solid the company to Donald E. Neal in 1982.
Donald Neal started working for the company in 1952, joining his father, Thomas Neal, who was a stonecutter who fabricated many custom memorials. Donald Neal, who was best known as Don, made memorials and installed them in cemeteries, and later learned to do drafting and design work before assisting in sales and other aspects of production, Gary Neal said.
Other members of the family worked at the company along with Donald Neal. His older brother, Calvin, worked in the shop before Donald joined the business. His brother Jack had a 40-year career in the company shop, and oldest brother Leonard, following his retirement, joined the shop employees to help with cemetery installations.
Donald Neal officially retired in 2002 and owned the business until Jan. 1, 2005, when he transferred it to his son, Gary E. Neal.
Mayor Donnie Linkous and other members of the town council and administration congratulated the Neals for the company’s centennial. He remarked that Bluefield Monument was actually 101 years old.
“We’re glad that we finally get to come and thank Gary and his family for being here 100 years,” Linkous said.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said it was difficult to keep a business open.
“To have one 100 years old is truly remarkable,” he said, adding that it was a testament to the quality of service the monument company has provided to the community.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
