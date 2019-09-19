BLUEFIELD — Preparing for the worst but expecting the best, teachers of Bluefield Middle School underwent active shooter training, on Wednesday.
“This is not what you signed up for to be teacher, I realize that but it’s what we’ve got,” West Virginia State Police Trooper, Sgt. A.P. Christian, said, during the training.
Performing the training were troopers with the West Virginia State Police. During the session, troopers introduced the harsh reality of shootings to the teachers by playing unedited surveillance camera footage of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.
“This is disturbing, of course. This is a game to them,” Christian said.
Teachers were then instructed how to protect their students in the case of an active shooter. Troopers spoke the hard truth of teachers being the ones to stop the violence before first responders are able to arrive on the scene.
“If you’re waiting on us to save your life, you’re going to die. That’s just the cold hard truth of it,” Christian said, “The only person you can rely on is you.”
Troopers also discussed the reality that students may be the ones doing the shooting. To ensure that all possible instances are prevented, Christian spoke on the importance of watching for warning signs.
“Pre-incident signs are mostly displayed in school. Nobody knows your students more than you do,” Christian said to the teachers.
According to Christian pre-incident, signs include students being outcasted, while immediate warning signs include a student wearing a trench coat on a warm day.
Of the training itself, which involved the teachers physically participating, troopers made no secret that the experience would be eye-opening. Teachers were talked through, and practiced, all the possibilities of keeping their students safe.
“This is going to be stressful. We intend to make it stressful,” West Virginia State Police Trooper Cpl. P.H. Shrewsbury, said.
According to Bluefield Middle School principal Kim Miller, teachers were undergoing the training due to a new state policy. The policy mandates that teachers attend the training annually.
While students won’t be taught the training by the troopers, the teachers will be the ones to teach the students, according to Miller.
The training occurred during regular school hours, but to ensure that the curriculum wouldn’t be affected and that teachers had the ability to learn, students only attended a half-day. According to Miller, the school has half days once a month so that teachers can attend their multiple mandatory training.
While schools now go through mandatory training in the event of tragedies such as shootings, school shootings are not new according to Christian. The first recorded school shooting occurred in the 1600s where the teacher was shot and killed, according to Christian.
