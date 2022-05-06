BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on meth charges.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in an announcement Thursday Eric Lee Flack, 43, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Thompson said Flack admitted that on July 28, 2020, he sold about 1 pound of methamphetamine for $5,600 to an undercover informant.
Flack also admitted to selling quantities of hydromorphone to the same undercover informant on two separate occasions in September and November 2020.
He received approximately $3,500 for each transaction, and both occurred in Bluefield, W.Va.
Flack’s prison sentence will also be followed by four years of supervised release.
Thompson commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force consists of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Princeton Police Department.
Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.