PRINCETON — A circuit court judge denied motions for probation and home confinement Monday and sentenced a Bluefield man who had pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl to a term of one to five years in prison.
Mark Ratliffe, 59, appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for sentencing. Ratliffe had previously entered a no-contest plea for sexual abuse of a minor child, which carried a term of one to five years in prison.
The case began in January 2020 when the victim told her parents that Ratliffe exposed his genitals to her while she was visiting another child at his home, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sergeant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department. The victim also spoke of other sexual contact.
Adams said Ratliffe denied during an interview at the police department that he had sexually assaulted the victim.
Ratliffe told Adams he had pulled the child onto his lap “to tickle her,” and advised he may have inadvertently “touched her vaginal area while she was squirming around,” according to the criminal complaint.
In June 2020, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Ratliffe on charges including first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.
Adams stated in the criminal complaint that Ratliffe was also questioned about reports of exposing himself on his porch.
Ratliffe “admitted to masturbating on his porch, and being seen by a neighbor doing this,” Adams said in his report.
During sentencing Monday, Ratliffe’s attorney asked Sadler to consider home confinement for five years, adding that Ratliffe had no criminal record other than minor traffic citations, no substance abuse issues, and had complied with all conditions since he was put on bond in June 2019. He was also willing to take regular polygraph tests.
Sadler said he had considered these factors, but said “that the aggravating factor is the offense itself.” Ratliffe had entered into a best-interest plea. In a best-interest plea, the defendant is not admitting wrongdoing, but it allows him or her to plead guilty with the intent of avoiding a harsher penalty if they had a jury trial.
Since the offense involves the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child, the court was concerned that the plea agreement could be too lenient, Sadler said. On further review, the court could understand that the victim’s trauma was why the state entered into the plea. Testifying would be too traumatic for the victim even if it was done remotely.
Sadler said that a “cursory review” of Ratliffe’s sex offender evaluation might work in his favor, but when looking at the report’s other aspects, it appeared that he had a “possibly higher risk to reoffend,” the most obviously part being “his failure to accept responsibility.”
“Success in a sex offender program is admitting that you have a problem,” Sadler stated. Ratliffe’s public masturbation was another factor not in his favor.
“Mr. Ratliffe had admitted to exposing himself to his neighbors. That’s a huge issue,” Sadler said. “That’s sexually deviant behavior which is relevant.”
Sadler denied the motion for home confinement or probation.
“This is the kind of case where the public expects punishment, and rightfully so,” he stated.
Ratliffe was sentenced to a term of one to five years in prison. Sadler recommended that he undergo a sex offender treatment program, and recommended that he not be paroled by the West Virginia Department of Corrections until he successfully completed the program.
Ratliffe was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver pending his transfer to the state Department of Corrections.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch represented the state at Monday’s hearing.
Ratliffe will be required to register as a sex offender with the West Virginia State Police for the remainder of his life, and will be under supervision for 10 years following his release.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.