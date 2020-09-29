PRINCETON — A Bluefield man who was arrested in January after a juvenile female’s guardian told police that he had pinned her to a bed while visiting a friend faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust in a position of trust.
Phillip R. Rumley Jr., 38, appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Rumley was arrested in January by officers with the Bluefield Police Department after they investigated a complaint that was filed on Dec. 8, 2019. The guardian of a juvenile female told police that while the juvenile was visiting a friend, Rumley had pinned her to a bed, attempted to kiss her and “attempted to put his hands down her pants,” according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams.
After Judge Sadler reminded Rumley of his rights, including the right to a jury trial, Rumley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person of trust. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person of trust carries a possible penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison, Sadler said. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor has a penalty of up to a year in jail.
“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” Sadler asked Rumley.
“Yes, your honor,” Rumley replied.
“Do you want the court to accept your plea?” Sadler said.
“Yes, your honor,” Rumley stated.
Attorney Caitlyn Flanagan-Morgan, who represented Rumley at Monday’s hearing, asked the court for a presentencing investigation. Sadler ordered both a presentencing investigation and a sex offender evaluation. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Cassell represented the state.
Under the plea agreement, the state agreed to dismiss other charges and to remain silent during sentencing, Sadler said. Rumley had also been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Sentencing was scheduled for late November.
Adams said in his criminal complaint that after Rumley was read his Miranda Rights, he was informed before an interview began that he was not under arrest, free to leave at any time and that no charges had been filed against him, he said that he allowed the juvenile into his home, but “denied ever touching her inappropriately.”
Later in the interview, Rumley said he had touched the juvenile, according to the criminal complaint. When asked if he had put his hands down the juvenile’s pants or shirt, he replied both times, “no, she stopped me.” He also stated that he had given the juvenile “a sip of Crown” when asked if he had provided any alcohol.
During the forensic interview at Child Protect, the juvenile provided more details about what took place at Rumley’s residence. The juvenile said that the subject of piercings had come up, and advised that Rumley had told her about piercings on his privates and forced her hand there so she could feel the piercings, according to the criminal complaint.
A search warrant was executed on Rumley when he voluntarily came to the Bluefield Police Department and a photograph of his privates was taken, according to the criminal complaint. The photograph showed multiple piercing that “were found to be comparative to how (the juvenile) had described them in her forensic interview.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
