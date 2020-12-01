PRINCETON — A Bluefield man faces up to 20 years in prison after being sentenced Monday on charges stemming from a complaint made in December 2019 after a juvenile female visited his home and said that he had touched her inappropriately and gave her alcohol.
Phillip R. Rumley Jr., 38, of Bluefield appeared before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for sentencing. Rumley pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to a felony charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust and to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Attorney Caitlin Flanagan-Morgan with the Mercer County Public Defenders Office asked the court to consider probation, home confinement or alternative sentencing, according to court records.
Swope sentenced Rumley to a term of 10 to 20 years on the sexual abuse charge and a year for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. A defense motion for letting the sentences run concurrently was granted.
Rumley was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail to await transport to the West Virginia Department of Corrections. The state was represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.
The case started when the Bluefield Police Department investigated a complaint that was filed on Dec. 8, 2019. The guardian of a juvenile female told police that while the juvenile was visiting a friend, Rumley had pinned her to a bed, attempted to kiss her and “attempted to put his hands down her pants,” according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams.
Adams stated in his criminal complaint that after Rumley was read his Miranda Rights, he was informed before an interview started that he was not under arrest, free to leave at any time and that no charges had been filed against him. Rumley said that he allowed the juvenile into his home, but “denied ever touching her inappropriately.”
Later in the interview, Rumley stated he had touched the juvenile, according to the criminal complaint. He also stated that he had given the juvenile “a sip of Crown” when asked if he had provided any alcohol.
During a forensic interview at Child Protect, the juvenile provided more details about what took place at Rumley’s residence. The juvenile said that the subject of piercings had come up, and advised that Rumley had told her about piercings on his privates and forced her hand there so she could feel the piercings, according to the criminal complaint.
A search warrant was executed on Rumley when he voluntarily came to the Bluefield Police Department and a photograph of his privates was taken, according to the criminal complaint. The photograph showed multiple piercings that “were found to be comparative to how (the juvenile) had described them in her forensic interview.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
