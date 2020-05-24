BLUEWELL — A Bluefield man has passed away in the hospital following a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday in Bluewell.
Patrick Peavy of Bluefield, age unavailable, died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center following the accident.
According to West Virginia State Trooper J. R. Tupper, the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road. Peavy "lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guardrail," according to Tupper.
West Virginia State Police responded to the accident.
