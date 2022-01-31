A Bluefield, W.Va. man was killed in a crash on Rt. 19 in Tazewell County early Sunday morning.
The Virginia State Police report that Roger H. Compton, 47, of Bluefield, W.Va., was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:49 a.m., the Virginia State Police said, when a 2010 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south a half-mile north of Rt. 609 and ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Compton was not wearing a seatbelt, the Virginia State Police said, and driver fatigue is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
