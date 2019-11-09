PRINCETON — A Bluefield man died Saturday in an early morning car crash in Princeton, officials said.
Sgt. R.S. Gibson, with the Princeton Police Department, said Joshua Tibbs, 24, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 2:49 a.m.
Tibbs was traveling westbound on Route 460 when the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Ingleside Road, Gibson said.
“From what it appears his vehicle left the roadway on the right side and hit a guardrail, and the guardrail sent the vehicle airborne into a fixed traffic pole light,” Gibson said. “The vehicle then came to rest on a shoulder of Route 460 on top of the guardrail.”
Tibbs was driving a Ford Ranger extended cab.
Gibson said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional details were available Saturday evening.
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
