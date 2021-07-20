Bluefield mailman honored with Postmaster General Hero Award ...

BLUEFIELD – A local postal carrier who's ready to take heroic action when his customers need it was recognized Tuesday when he was presented with the Postmaster General Hero Award.
On Jan. 13, City Carrier Robert L. Williams noticed that one of his customers had not picked up the prescription package in her mail for about three days.
Williams knocked on her door, and there was no response. He contacted the neighbors to see if they had seen her lately. He was still concerned, so he called his manager who then contacted local law enforcement, postal officials said. Police entered the home, and they found her deceased inside and notified her family.
William’s concern for his customer’s welfare, and his knowledge of his customer's habits helped her to be discovered, aiding the extended family during a tragic situation, said Amy Law, officer in charge at the Bluefield Post Office, who made the presentation with Manager Post Office Operations Randall Blake, and Manager Post Office Operations Thomas Buzzo Jr.
This was not the first time that Williams was recognized for helping his customers in a crisis, postal officials said. Two years ago, he was delivering mail on his previous delivery route along Frederick Street in Bluefield when he noticed smoke and flames coming from an apartment building. He ran to the building and went door to door, notifying residents so they could get out. No one was injured, and the building damage was confined to part of the building since the fire department was notified early about the fire.
Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy sent Williams a letter congratulating him for receiving the award.
"I want to commend your selfless display of civic duty," DeJoy told Williams. "You deserve the highest level of admiration for requesting a welfare check for a customer. I am proud of the way you handled the situation. Thank you for being the eyes and ears of your community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.