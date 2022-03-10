BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield wants community input on ideas about helping rid the city of trash and litter, and keep it clean going forward.
City Manager Cecil Marson told the city’s board of directors Tuesday trash needs a “bigger discussion” because it remains a consistent problem.
Yearly cleanups and a new Community Outreach program with Bluefield State College that will bring athletes into the city to help residents, including cleaning yards, are steps in the right direction.
But more must be done to have an effective, ongoing way to keep the city clean.
“How do we do trash, how do we handle trash in a way that is better for the community?” he said. “We’ve got some neighborhoods that are in pretty rough shape with dilapidated structures and there is trash everywhere.”
Marson said he and Mayor Ron Martin have discussed more free trash pickup days as one possible option that could help.
A big annual cleanup is set for next month, but more has to be done.
“We have got to change the way trash is handled,” he said, adding that many communities look great but other places are in “pretty rough shape.”
“I don’t have a solution yet,” he said.
The idea of placing Dumpsters in certain areas has been discussed, but there is a cost to that as well.
Marson said he is consulting with city officials and the legal team on where the city can go on the issue.
“But I would be happy for folks to solicit me at city hall if you have good ideas on how we can better handle trash in the city, I am all ears,” he said. “I want to figure out a way to clean up to make the city look better.”
Marson said he wants to address this “big issue” because it will not just go away.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
