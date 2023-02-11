BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Area Little League is stepping up its game this year.
League President Scott Smith said last week a move is under way to get as many kids in the area as possible to participate in baseball and softball programs, and registration is now open.
Youth ages 4 to 12 can participate and games are played on fields in City Park.
“We have roughly 2,000 fliers going out to the schools (in the Bluefield area),” Smith said, adding that sponsorships are always welcome as well.
Henry Malkin, little league vice president, said about 1,700 students in the area are in the age range to play, but only about 150-175 participate.
“That doesn’t include pre-school,” he said. “Some of them can go into tee ball.”
The league is always looking for volunteers and sponsorships.
Malkin said each team needs about four or five volunteers and help is also needed with things like concessions.
“Our only true financial means are from community support and sponsorships,” Smith said, with 95 percent of registration fees going toward the cost of equipment. “We pay $20 toward the cost of each child’s uniform.”
Last year, the little league brought in $8,000, but spent $8,200, he added, with sponsorships and concessions the primary source of money other than the registration fees.
Malkin said the biggest misconception about little league is that it is just for boys.
“Girls play too,” he said, and softball is available for ether gender as well, and the softball program is being pushed this year.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said that Bluefield State University is also holding some sports clinics this year for kids.
“Baseball is a great thing,” he said, and it’s good to see kids go on the ballfields playing.
Registration is open until March 8, with registration fees at $60 and $45 each for additional siblings.
A clinic is planned for March 11 with time and location based on weather.
Evaluation and team drafts will be held on March 18 at Bluefield Middle School.
Teams begin practice on March 27 with games beginning in April and running through June.
Malkin said two practices per week will be held before the season starts and then two games a week, one in the middle of the week and another on Saturday.
Financial help with fees for parents is also available.
Information on how to apply for financial assistance through Every Kid Sports is located on the league’s website, clubs.bluesombrero.com/bluefieldll. It can also be found on the league’s Facebook page.
Smith said the non-profit league is run by an all-volunteer staff and has been chartered by Little League International since 1993, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.