BLUEFIELD — A holiday lights and music show banished pandemic blues Monday evening when the City of Bluefield hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
People gathered in the parking lot along Princeton Avenue in downtown Bluefield to wait for the new Christmas tree’s lights to come on.
“Last year after the Holiday of Lights, Candy Sayers, who is our department of public works director, said ‘Listen, I’ve got an idea for downtown,’” City Manager Dane Rideout said before the tree lighting.
Sayers told Rideout that she had seen the Christmas displays at Dollywood and thought that the city could replicate something like them downtown.
“So slowly and surely, they researched it and found the tree. It’s the same type of tree that’s actually used in Las Vegas,” Rideout said. “And this tree has got a brain so that it plays music and the lights are in synch with the music.”
Sayers did the research needed to create the new downtown Christmas tree, and donations made by visitors touring the Holiday of Lights paid for it, Rideout said.
“The hard part of it was the drum. The actual base in which the tree is attached to was the expensive part. That was $170,000 just for the base and our public workers actually designed and built that drum,” Rideout stated. “And so it’s made for all the elements that are out there. It’s anchored down because obviously the winds that come through Bluefield are pretty substantial and it supports the tree. And Candy, in her vision on how to make things better each year, designed it to allow us to put a 4-foot extension onto the tree, so it will actually be a bigger tree next year.”
A pair of 9-foot-tall nutcrackers flanking the Christmas tree’s base were designed by Sayers and built by Jonathan Perdue and Cody Beggs with the Bluefield Public Works Department.
The tree is 22-feet high and weighs over 1,600 pounds, Rideout said. The drum that the tree stands on weighs 4,400 pounds. There are over 200 ornaments on the tree and its snowflakes are 2 feet high.
Rideout and Sayers pointed out that the Christmas tree will be giving light and music shows daily. The shows start at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
“We were looking for another draw to come downtown,” Rideout said. “Hopefully folks will visit our downtown, retail and our restaurants and such. And then go to the Holiday of Lights that will open on Thanksgiving Day.”
Visitors wore masks and stayed in small family groups or watched the Christmas tree from the vehicles while its lights changed color. Songs such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Jingle Bells” accompanied the light show.
“With this big parking lot here, everybody can properly distance. They can stay in their cars,” Mayor Ron Martin said about the ceremony. “And it gives some normalcy to a crazy year.”
People who braved the chilly weather said they liked the downtown’s new Christmas attraction.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Peter Taylor of Bluefield said as the music played. “In this dark age year, this is great.”
“It’s a great service for the community,” Patricia Taylor added.
Brandi Hudgins of Bluefield and her daughter, Julia, watched as the tree’s lights flashed and the music played.
“I think it’s really nice,” Hudgins said as she held her little girl. “She’s watched them put it up all week on the way to the sitter.”
