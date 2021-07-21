BLUEFIELD — A local city letter carrier ready to take heroic action when his customers need it was recognized Tuesday when he was presented with the Postmaster General Hero Award.
Early Tuesday morning Amy Law, officer in charge of the Bluefield Post Office along Cumberland Road, asked postal employees busy sorting the morning mail to pause for a few minutes for some special presentations.
“We’re proud of what we do,” Law said. “We do more than just deliver the mail and more than just deliver packages. Most of the regular carriers are aware of their customers and know when something’s wrong and know when something’s not right, and that’s what we take pride in. We’re more than just mail carriers. We care about our customers, we care about our community and we’re involved. I want to recognize a few people today. We all do things every day that we’re proud of. These are just a few stories that I know about and I’d like to recognize those people.”
On Jan. 13, City Carrier Robert L. Williams noticed that one of his customers was not picking up the prescription package in her mail. She normally collected her mail immediately, but suddenly he was not seeing her.
“I have a customer on my route who receives VA (Veterans Administration) medicine, and I noticed after the second day that she hadn’t been getting it out. Usually she’s getting it out. I hear the door open, medicine out, door shut, so by about the third package I thought something is off,” Williams said.
He shared his concerns with Law.
“I said, ‘Amy, she’s got another package. She hasn’t gotten her mail for the last three days. That’s not like her, so I said I’m going to go knock on the neighbors’ doors and find out,” Williams said.
Law said the office would call for a welfare check if one was needed. Williams checked with neighbors and learned that they had not noticed the woman recently.
“I called Amy and said, ‘I’m very concerned. This is not like her,” Williams recalled. “So they decided to send a welfare check. I did my route, come back and I seen the fire department there, the police station. And I said, well, I want to make sure everything is OK, so I pulled up, flagged one of the police officers over and said I wanted to check on her.”
The officer told Williams that they had found the woman, and that she was deceased and had been there for about a week.
Williams’ concern for his customer’s welfare, and his knowledge of her habits aided her extended family during a tragic situation, said Law, who made the presentation with Manager Post Office Operations Randall Blake, and Manager Post Office Operations Thomas Buzzo Jr.
Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy sent Williams a letter congratulating him for receiving the award.
“I want to commend your selfless display of civic duty,” DeJoy told Williams. “You deserve the highest level of admiration for requesting a welfare check for a customer. I am proud of the way you handled the situation. Thank you for being the eyes and ears of your community.”
This was not the first time that Williams was recognized for helping his customers in a crisis, postal officials said. Williams said he had been with the Postal Service for about 13 years, and this first incident occurred just before Christmas when he was starting his career.
“I was a little bit ahead that day,” he said. “I noticed something was wrong and a neighbor came out and she said, ‘Oh no!’”
Williams said that he dropped his mailbag, starting alerting people and getting them out of the building. It was the middle of winter, so he gave his winter gear to people who had ran out unprepared for the cold.
“I called the fire department and stayed with them until they got there,” Williams said. “They were having shortness of breath, so I was trying to make sure everything was OK with them. And to this day, when they see me outside, it’s ‘Hey! How are you doing, Robert?’”
Other awards were represented to recognize postal workers who stepped up to serve their community.
The first recognition award was for Rural Letter Carrier Carrie Merkle.
“Carrie was on her route one day and a woman and her children were in a vehicle broken down alongside the road,” Law said. “Carrie took time from her route to order her food and drinks and have them sent to her vehicle so the mom wouldn’t have to leave her kids until they could get some help. She checked on them later in her route to make sure they were all right.”
City Letter Carrier Houston Coburn was recognized for aiding an animal in distress. Coburn took the time when he suspected that an animal was being abused to notify local police and animal control, Law said.
“We’re all over town. We see animals every day and we’ve helped people retrieve their pets as well,” Law stated.
City Letter Carrier Adam White was recognized for checking on an elderly customer who wasn’t collecting her mail.
“Just the other day, Adam had an elderly customer on his route that he became concerned for,” Law said. “Her car wasn’t there. Her mail had been piling up. He went door-to-door to neighbors to see if they knew anything. It turned out everything was fine. The lady had just left town and forgot to put her mail on hold, but that is one of the ways we take care of our customers.”
City Letter Carrier Mark Pentasuglia, who is scheduled to retire next week after 38 years in the Postal Service, was presented the Million Mile Driver Award, meaning that he had driven almost a million miles for the Postal Service without an accident.
Buzzo said driving for one million miles without an accident is a feat. It is the equivalent of going around the Earth’s equator 40.185 times. Going from the Earth to the moon twice would not equal a million miles.
