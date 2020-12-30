BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield attorney has been disbarred after he attempted to barter sex from a stripper in exchange for handling her divorce case.
The mandate from the West Virginia Supreme Court annulling McGinnis E. Hatfield’s license to practice law was handed down Dec. 22.
The case dates back to 2013 when Hatfield visited the Cherry Bomb Gentleman’s Club with a friend, according to court documents. Due to the nature of the case, the woman involved is only identified as B.W.
“While at the club, the friend introduced Mr. Hatfield to B.W.,” the document states. “Mr. Hatfield claims that he then proceeded to pay B.W. for a lap dance.”
Following this meeting, B.W. filed a complaint against Hatfield alleging that she later asked him to represent her in a divorce, and he asked for explicit sexual favors because she could not afford his fee of $1,500.”
B.W. included six audio recordings of telephone conversations with Hatfield in her complaint.
Transcripts of the audio recordings include detailed and graphic conversations between the two.
In one transcript, Hatfield asks B.W. if the sexual exchange for payment is OK and she responds, “I mean no, not really because I’m not a w****.”
Hatfield responds, “Well, I’m not treating you as a w****. I’m just telling you, I’m an old man that needs some sex and I like you. And if you want to do it, that’s fine. If you don’t, that’s okay, too. I know you’re not a w****. That’s ridiculous. But I’ve been straight up with you …”
B.W. then tells Hatfield she did not know that sex was all he wanted.
“Well, I told you today what I wanted and if you don’t — if you don’t want to come through with that, that’s okay,” Hatfield responded. “I’m all right with it … and like I said, if you don’t want to do that, then that’s fine by me. I wish you luck. And if you don’t want to do that, then I’m not going to try to represent you. So that’s a benefit for you. And I’ll give you some money, too. I guarantee you I’ll give you more than $6, which is what you made the last time you worked.”
According to the transcript, B.W. asks Hatfield, “ … do you sleep with everybody that you represent?”
“Oh, gosh, no,” Hatfield responds. “Maybe once or twice in almost 40 years …”
According to the court documents, Hatfield also left the complainant several voice messages.
In one message he states, “I like you and, you know, I’m interested in sex. Who isn’t? I mean what’s the problem? I don’t get it. Anyway, give me a call back if you can. If not then good luck to you.”
Hatfield responded to the 2013 complaint with one sentence, stating “there was no client/attorney relationship.”
In a sworn statement provided in November 2013, B.W. said she had met Hatfield twice — once at the Cherry Bomb club and once at a Mexican restaurant — and again said that Hatfield told her he would not represent her unless she had sex with him.
B.W. also said she quit her job as an exotic dancer because “of how uncomfortable she felt and because everybody was looking at her as someone ‘[t]hat they could just have sex with’ and she would ‘do whatever they wanted.’ “
In late 2013, Hatfield was involved in an incident that caused a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents. As a result, the investigation was put on hold and he was placed on inactive status with the West Virginia State Bar.
Three and a half years later, in May 2017, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel received a letter from Bluefield attorney James Palmer III stating that Hatfield was reactivating his law license in order to supervise Palmer’s practice.
Palmer was disciplined by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board in April of 2017 and ordered to undergo six months of probation with supervision by an active attorney.
In July 2017 Hatfield returned to active practice and two months later the 2013 investigation was reopened.
In January 2018, the Investigative Panel issued a formal Statement of Charges against Hatfield alleging he violated rules of professional conduct.
Hatfield denied this.
A hearing was held in June 2018 during which Hatfield testified that it was his voice on the audio tapes made by B.W.
He was asked if he offered to represent B.W. in her divorce, to which he responded, “Well, in exchange for sex. I put that in — that’s on the tapes of the conversation.”
During the hearing, Hatfield said B.W. was not an “average client” and, when questioned, said he thought because she was a stripper she might be willing to exchange sex for other compensation.
Asked if he found his conduct inappropriate or unethical, Hatfield responded, “ … I think my conduct in this whole situation is human. And that’s the only defense I’m offering. Lord knows, we all need that. So that’s as far as I’ll go with that.”
Hatfield also said he had no remorse, and felt like he had been “victimized.”
Also during the hearing, Hatfield was asked if he was going to pay B.W. to date him.
“Well, in a way,” he responded. “Maybe barter a little dating.”
He was asked to explain what that meant.
“That’s where you trade,” Hatfield said.
“What are you trading?” the court asked.
“In this case, you trade the representation for sex,” Hatfield replied.
The case was brought to the high court by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel on behalf of the Lawyer Disciplinary Board, who recommended Hatfield’s license be annulled and that he pay court costs.
Hatfield objected and the court reviewed the case and found that he “violated multiple Rules of Professional Conduct” and agreed with the recommended sanctions.
“The combination of the serious misconduct in which Mr. Hatfield engaged and his total lack of remorse and appreciation for the wrongfulness of his repugnant conduct warrants his disbarment,” the court wrote in its opinion.
“The court cannot and will not condone the type of conduct engaged in by Mr. Hatfield,” it continued.
Justice Evan Jenkins delivered the court’s opinion.
Attorney John W. Feuchtenberger, who represented Hatfield in the case, said he thought the court’s penalty “was overboard.”
“Mack (Hatfield) had a pre-existing relationship with the woman who is the plaintiff in the case. He sought to prolong it,” Feuchtenberger said. “He did not think his conduct rose to this extreme sanction.”
Hatfield, who previously practiced in Mercer and McDowell counties, is now retired, Feuchtenberger said.
In addition to the annulment of his law license, Hatfield was also ordered to reimburse the Office of Disciplinary Counsel $1,039.79 for the costs of the proceedings.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.