By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Intermediate School was evacuated for a brief period of time Friday due to a report of a suspicious odor.
The Mercer County Board of Education said the students were evacuated around 10 a.m. due to the suspicious odor.
In a statement, the school system said maintenance personnel and fire department were on the scene. The school system said students would remain outside until fire department officials had concluded all was clear.
At approximately 10:25 a.m., the building was been deemed safe, and students were returned to their classrooms, according to Amy Harrison with the school system.
Harrison said officials didn’t immediately know what caused the odor.
