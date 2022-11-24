BLUEFIELD — Tonight more than a million lights will sparkle when the 26th annual Holiday of Lights opens in Bluefield City Park and offers new sights and sounds for the Christmas season.
The Holiday of Lights opens today at 6 p.m., according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.
“The Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Sparky to welcome visitors. Christmas music will be available on radio station 98.7, compliments of First Media Services,” Blackwell said. “The event is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted. We hope you will be able to join us.”
Public Works Director Candy Sayers said that the Holiday of Lights displays now have about 1.3 million bulbs, and there are new displays for visitors to enjoy.
“This year we added a princess and a prince charming,” Sayers stated. “They’ll be located near the Princess Castle. We’re also adding a new musical section to the front of the park for people to see while they’re waiting in line.”
An FM transmitter will broadcast music on a certain frequency so visitors waiting to enter the Holiday of Lights can watch lights dance to music, she said. The new lights will also be near the park’s tennis courts.
Weeks of work go into preparing the Holiday of Lights with its 1.3 million bulbs and many displays.
“We start doing the testing of the bulbs around Sept. 1,” Sayers said. “We actually start the set-up on Oct.1. It usually takes about six to seven weeks to do depending on the weather.”
The waiting time for getting into the Holiday of Lights tends to increase as Christmas approaches. Going through the park and seeing all its displays usually takes between 15 to 20 minutes depending on how fast traffic is moving. In the past, waiting time during the weekends could be as long as an hour and a half, Sayers said.
To help traffic move more smoothly, the Holiday of Lights will have a new traffic pattern. This year, visitors will be directed through the large Stadium Drive parking lot near the tennis courts, Sayers said. It is hoped this will help keep traffic from backing up on Stadium Drive. The new traffic pattern has been used previously, and “it worked out pretty good.”
“Hopefully lines will move smoother and traffic won’t be backed up as bad,” she said.
Admission is free, but visitors are asked for donations. Volunteers working at the gate accept donations and count the number of guests. The money helps fund the Holiday of Lights.
“The donations are what keeps the lights on and helps us to be able to grow it this year,” Sayers said.
The Holiday of Lights will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., and then on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
