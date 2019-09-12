BLUEFIELD — For the first time in six years area residents can expect free lemonade in Bluefield.
After hitting 90 degrees on Wednesday, September 11, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will hand out lemonade at Food City and Chicory Square from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, according to Debbie Maynard with the chamber.
Of serving the lemonade this late in the year, Maynard said, they "have served it before in September, but not very often."
Kwik Kafe will be providing the lemonade and volunteers with the chamber's Leadership Program will be serving it, according to Maynard.
Despite the temperatures blazing in Nature's Air Conditioned-City on September 11, the declaration of hitting 90 couldn't be confirmed until Thursday, September 12. According to meteorologist Dave Wert, with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., the technology that collects the daily temperature is out of order.
Though Bluefield's temperature is officially recorded by the National Weather Service located in Blacksburg, Va., the temperature statistics are collected at the Mercer County Airport.
With the temperature collecting technology still down the center is having to rely on a National Weather Service Cooperative Observer, which is only required to collect data once in a 24 hour period. According to Wert, this co-operative observer meets the requirements of the location to record Bluefield's temperatures.
The technology that the Blacksburg center uses, which records statistics every second, according to Wert, will not be up and running again until the new pieces arrive, which may not happen until September 13, or longer.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
