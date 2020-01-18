BLUEFIELD — Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle which left the scene after a crash Friday on Stadium Drive that left a pickup truck overturned in a ditch.
The crash occurred about 11:46 a.m. on Stadium Drive, Patrolman F.B. Ingole with the Bluefield Police Department said. It was a two-vehicle crash, but one fled the scene.
“It was actually a hit-and-run,” Ingole said later at the police station. “The vehicle that flipped was a Ford F-150 coming from Virginia into West Virginia.”
Ingole said the two people in the F-150 were both in good condition. Jaws of life equipment was used to help extricate them from their vehicle’s wreckage.
“They said they were wearing their seat belts. That was the crucial part of a good outcome,” he stated.
Police are working to identify the make and model of the second vehicle which fled from the crash scene. The people in the F-150 said that the dark-colored vehicle was in the opposite lane, Ingole said. They collided and the F-150 overturned into the ditch.
Anyone with information can contact Ingole at the Bluefield Police Department by calling 304-327-6101.
