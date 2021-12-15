BLUEFIELD — Bluefield has a new city attorney.
Anthony Heltzel was sworn in Tuesday during the city board meeting.
Heltzel replaces Colin Cline, who recently resigned.
Heltzel has been assistant prosecutor in the Mercer County Magistrate Court and is a Mercer County native.
“He is a phenomenal lawyer,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “We are sad Colin is leaving, but we are super excited to get Anthony in here.”
Marson said Heltzel did a great job for the county and the city is “very fortunate” to have him on board and he thanked the board for hiring him.
“He will do a phenomenal job for our city,” Marson said.
“I appreciate it,” Heltzel said. “I am looking forward to working here and doing everything I can for this community.”
Heltzel said he is ready to help in any way he is needed.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Jim Nelson about issues related to work done on city streets by utility companies (water and gas) when underground lines or pipes are replaced.
Nelson said when the ditch is covered, they have a “very temporary fix” with fill asphalt, which does not last long.
He said he appreciates the service they perform for residents, but those temporary fixes cause issues, especially during cold weather when the asphalt is more likely to come up and create often large potholes.
Nelson asked if the city could recover some costs for those repairs from the utility companies.
Mayor Ron Martin said a plan is in place to coordinate utility projects with the city to try to handle these potential problems at the time the work is completed with adequate paving.
“Many areas have had issues,” he said. “We are trying to coordinate (city) paving with their work.”
Marson said it is a “significant issue” and the city’s code enforcement is working on it.
Residents are being asked to monitor any work being done and “let us know what is going on.”
Marson said the work utilities do is necessary, “but there has to be a better way.”
• Heard from Marson that the program bringing in Bluefield State College athletes and coaches to the city to work on neighborhood projects is moving forward.
A map has been drawn that divides the city into different quadrants for each of the 14 BSC teams.
“Coaches and athletes want to get out into the community,” he said, and work on needed projects from mowing grass to picking up trash to helping those who cannot help themselves.
Marson said it connects the college and students with the community with neighbor helping neighbor and establishing relationships.
“That is the path we are on,” he said, adding that he is meeting with coaches and each quadrant will have a liaison to chart a plan of action.
Meetings will be held soon to get input on what is needed.
