BLUEFIELD – The Bluefield High School volleyball team has been placed under quarantine due to exposure to an official outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19, Mercer County Schools officials announced Monday.
Monday's confirmation is the latest in a series of COVID-19 cases and quarantines associated with Mercer County Schools in recent weeks.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also is still listing Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School as COVID-19 outbreak sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.