BLUEFIELD — Back in August, Braden Farley was at band practice when an unexpected email arrived on his cellphone.
The unexpected message had unexpected good news. Farley learned that he was going to play Nintendo’s latest game at a major gaming convention in Seattle, Washington.
A freshman at Bluefield High School, Farley, 14, started his journey to the PAX West gaming convention last July when he was part of an online team playing Platoon 2, a Nintendo combat game.
“There were a bunch of competitive players,” he recalled. “They (Nintendo) hosted a competition and we won the competition.”
Farley played in Mercer County while his three teammates played the game in other parts of the country. They had to stay online while they tested their gaming skills against other teams.
“I think it was in the first week of July,” Farley said. “It was a two-day event. I’d say we had six hours total of playing the game.”
While Farley and his teammates knew they had won, they were not told that a special reward came with their victory.
“We actually didn’t know about it,” he said. “There was no set prize for it. They just kind of told us three weeks later.”
Farley was in the middle of band practice when the surprise email reached his cellphone. Amazed, he showed his friend Bryce Patton.
“And we just started screaming,” Farley said. “I saw an email pop up on the phone. It kind of came out of nowhere. My band teacher said, like, what’s up, and I couldn’t put anything into words. My friend had to say it for me.”
Farley left for Seattle on Sept. 1 and returned to Bluefield Sept. 5. At PAX West, he was among the gamers who got to try out Nintendo’s new game Platoon 3, which went on sale Friday. People attending the convention could watch the game on big screens while other enthusiasts watched Platoon 3’s premier as it was played online.
“It’s honestly not like anything I’ve every played,” Farley said. “Everybody said, like, it’s really different. I thought it was really fun. I came home and instantly preordered it. Dad thought they should have given me a free one.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.