BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School’s hallways gleamed, classrooms were getting the cleaning usually reserved for hospitals and laptop computers were waiting earlier this week for the day when students can return to their desks and resume something like a normal life.
Although Mercer County remained orange on the state’s School Re-entry Metrics, teachers and staff throughout the county prepared recently for the eventual return date to in-person instruction.
Under state COVID-19 guidelines, any county in code orange during the first week of school will offer virtual instruction only and no bus transportation. After the first week, school systems in a code orange county will allow in-person instruction and sports practices, but no games.
Teachers and administrators stayed busy this week making final preparations. People visiting Bluefield High School can immediately see changes such as signs announcing whether a stairwell can be used for going up or down.
A couple of stairwells leading to the basement will be two way, but only a few students will use them, Principal Michael Collins said. The last things waiting to be installed were arrows on the floors pointing out where students and faculty can walk.
Teacher Gail Webb, who teaches several English classes and teaches the yearbook class, had her room prepared for students. Desks were spaced 6 feet apart.
“This is the first year I’ve been in this room,” she said. “The janitors have been massively cleaning. We have to socially distance the kids, so they’re spaced 6 feet from each other.”
The entire student body will not be socializing together, thus minimizing the chances for infection. When local schools reopen, only 25 percent of the students will be in class every day for the first week of classes, Collins said. Later, half of the student body will attend class each day, minimizing the number of students in the building.
During the second week, the students will start a Day A and Day B schedule with half them attending class each day. Most classrooms will have just 10 students in them each day.
“Half of the alphabet will be on A Day, half on B Day,” Collins said.
Students in each grade level will have their own cohort in its own section of the school, Collins stated. Students taking elective classes will have their own wing. Each area has its own restroom, so students be able to move just in their cohort.
Each cohort will arrive at school through a designated door. School bus arrivals and departures will be regulated so the students won’t congregate into groups. Collins said some of students will be seeing each other for the first time in five or six months, so there will be the urge to socialize.
“We have a good plan so students can come back safely, back to work and back to learning,” he said.
Students will have to wear masks at all times. Two specially-made masks are being included in bags of supplies the students will receive when they arrive. Every teacher is receiving masks, cleaning supplies, sanitary wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer. Sanitation stations with hand sanitizer will be set up throughout the building, Collins said.
Custodians are being equipped with “electrostatic guns” that spray sanitation solution which kills germs for up to 90 days, Collins said. These tools will be used about every 30 days along with regular sanitation work. First the rooms are cleaned, then treated with a pre-solution and then the final sanitation with the electrostatic guns.
Besides the extra-stringent cleaning routines, food services will be different as well. Students will pick up their lunches at stations set up during fourth period and eat them in their fourth period classrooms. Students will pick up their school breakfasts at these stations and eat them in class, too.
Collins said that since school days will be shorter, the custodians will keep sanitizing high-traffic areas, restrooms, and frequently-touched surfaces such as door handles.
Bluefield High School’s enrollment is “right at 600,” Collins said, adding that about 220 of them have chosen to attend school by virtual learning. This leaves about 380 students actually coming to school; this number gets split in half when groups divided into A and B days attend class every other day.
Lessons will continue for every student even when he or she isn’t in class. Each one will receive a laptop computer, Collins said. Students who do not have internet access at home will be able to get it through WiFi hotspots at each school. They can stop in the school’s parking lot and download their lessons, work on them at home, and submit their schoolwork the same way. And they do not have to come to BHS to download or turn in work; they can visit any school closer to their homes or locations such as restaurants that offer internet access.
Abe Lilly, the technology integration specialist and librarian at Bluefield High School, brought out one of the Lenovo laptops being issued to the students. They will be taught how to use a universal login system during their first day of school, he said.
They will learn how to use this system, Schoology, with each of their classes, Lilly stated. With the laptops, the students will be able to read books, take tests and perform other tasks they would normally do in the classroom. Schoology will provide a “one-stop shop” for finding and doing their assignments.
The technology, however, doesn’t cut teachers from the education process, Lilly said.
“There still needs to be a teacher to teach,” he added. “I see it (technology) reenforcing the teacher with another tool.”
The fact that students will be using Schoology at all six of their classes will help them become proficient with the system, Collins said. Parents will have access to the system, too, so they can communicate with teachers. Parents, students, teachers and administrators will be learning at the same time how to have school while the pandemic continues.
“This is new to us, too, and we just hope everyone will be patient and work with us,” Collins said. “There’s not really been a playbook for this, so we’re working hard to make this happen.”
