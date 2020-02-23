BLUEFIELD — Residents and out of state guests gathered to enjoy the ninth annual Winter Warmer, on Saturday.
To kick the winter blues, and raise funds for the City of Bluefield, the Bluefield Beautification Commission, welcomed guests to the friendly event. With live music, food and craft beer, guests had the opportunity to enjoy a night out on the town.
“All of the money raised from the projects and from sales right here goes toward the enhancement of this region,” Jim Nelson, of the Bluefield Beautification Commission said.
Projects that events like the Winter Warmer fund include maintenance of the Bluefield Arts Center parking lot, the restructuring of the Arts Center landscaping, upkeep of the flower planters seen on the streets and more, Nelson said.
At the annual event, guests were able to enjoy live music by the Steele Cookin’ Band, out of Bristol, Tennessee. Food was provided by David’s Downtown, located in Bluefield.
“A lot of this involves getting down into the dirt to make things look a lot better and the other is under riding the cost of things. We are commissioned by the city of Bluefield,” Nelson said of the Beautification Commission.
Guests had a plethora of options for adult beverages including ciders and beer from Victory Brewing Company of Tennessee, Stone Brewing of California, and Swilled Dog Hard Cider, Hawk Knob Cidery and Meadery., The Freefolk Brewery, Weathered Ground Brewery, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, and the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company all of W. Va.
Other efforts that the commission does to aid in beautifying the city include Oktoberfest, the sale of the Beautiful Bluefield coffee table book more Nelson said.
Aside from raising funds to ensure that the city is up kept the Winter Warmer is also a large draw for tourism. With so many breweries from across the country, guests come from far and wide to stay in nature’s air-conditioned city.
According to Nelson, the 2019 Winter Warmer saw guests from six states attend the event. Nelson stated that this shows that events occurring in the city pull guests from outside of the region and as far as Maryland.
This large number of tourism not only aids the commission’s fundraising efforts but also adds to the area’s economy, Nelson believes. Knowing how important that events like the Winter Warmer are for the area, Nelson and other commission members work to ensure that they are as successful as possible.
“We’ve got a bunch of folks that just run around like hummingbirds to try and get things done. It’s a high energy group but sometimes the magic happens when you get a group of people working together for a common cause and the sum turns out to be greater than the parts,” Nelson said of the commission.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
