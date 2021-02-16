BLUEFIELD — The new Gabe’s store in Bluefield will open on March 27.
Louisa Mulligan, marketing director for the West Virginia-based retail store chain, said Gabe’s will be located in the former Kmart at the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center on Cumberland Road.
This newest Gabe’s is the first in the Bluefield area, she added.
“With the opening in Bluefield, Gabe’s counts 111 stores and growing, with locations currently in Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia,” she said. “Seven more openings are planned into 2021.”
Mulligan said the store measures 70,000-square feet and departments include clothing for men, women, and children, workwear, footwear, toys and games, tech, home and garden, kitchen, and much more.
In addition, she said, Gabe’s has increased offerings of the “essential items that shoppers need most right now, including face masks, baby and pet gear, cleaners and disinfectants, and other critical products, and with an expanded pantry section to include a large variety of food staples.”
Founded in 1961 in Morgantown, Gabe’s has “always been committed to delivering exceptional value and great experiences to each and every customer,” she said. “Our merchandise is updated regularly, with fresh deals every day.”
The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
