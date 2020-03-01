BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Republican candidate Brian Cochran in the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s race.
Cochran is running against incumbent Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, also a Republican, in the May 12 primary.
Dennis Dillow, a long-timer law enforcement officer and 30-year FOP member, said in an interview Saturday that this is the first time he can recall the organization endorsing a candidate for prosecuting attorney.
Cochran is a former West Virginia State Police trooper, a former Bluefield city attorney and a former prosecutor for Bluefield Municipal Court.
“In my opinion, I think the members of the FOP see Mr. Cochran as a former law enforcement officer and former city prosecutor, and feel he cares about cases and will put forth much more effort into the cases than what is happening now,” Dillow said.
In an endorsement letter, Bluefield FOP Mercer Lodge No. 80 President Kenneth Adams cited Cochran’s past experience.
“It is the belief of the members of Mercer Lodge No. 80 that Mr. Cochran would be an outstanding prosecutor for Mercer County,” Adams wrote in the letter. “Mr. Cochran has strong beliefs and morals and strong ties to the law enforcement community that we believe will carry over to the protection of Mercer County.”
The endorsement also included a thank you to Cochran for the time and effort he has put into the race, and concluded by stating, “and with this letter show our upmost support.”
Dillow again noted it is rare for the Bluefield FOP to endorse in a prosecutor’s race.
“I don’t ever remember us endorsing for prosecuting attorney because we just don’t get in the middle of it,” he said.
Sitler has worked in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since Jan. 1, 2005, and was elected to his current position in 2016.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
