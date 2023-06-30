BLUEFIELD — Damage assessments from the Memorial Day flood in Bluefield are ongoing, but the final numbers may not reach the threshold of a federal or state disaster declaration.
“This wasn’t a disaster like Hurricane Katrina where the whole town was leveled,” City Manager Cecil Marson said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors. “This was a different type of disaster. No less important, but different in scope and scale. In order for FEMA to come in you have to hit a certain threshold, which is $3.5 million. But even if FEMA isn’t a viable option, there are other options with the state we will work through.”
Marson said the emergency management team from Charleston went door-to-door last week in an attempt to get citizens to complete their damage assessment forms.
The city is encouraging everyone to complete the damage assessment forms. Marson said citizens can help by encouraging their neighbors to complete the surveys.
In the meantime, city crews and volunteers with Recovery Point have been helping citizens clean out basements that were flooded, and collect and remove other flood damage debris.
The Bluefield Area Transit Service also has provided transportation to those in need during the flood-recovery process.
“So we are doing everything in our power to help out this community to gather this data,” Marson said. “We will submit everything once we have it tabulated and feedback from the state we. We will lay it all out at another city board meeting, and see where we go from here.”
No one was injured or killed during the May 29 flood, but homes and businesses across the city, and the neighboring town of Bluefield, Va., were flooded in the storm.
Some homeowners and business owners also sustained property damage. The ongoing assessment also will determine damage to city infrastructure and property.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
