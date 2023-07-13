BLUEFIELD — Flood damage assessments in Bluefield from the disruptive Memorial Day storm have been submitted to state officials in Charleston.
Approximately 320 citizens completed individual flood surveys, which were included in the report, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
Marson said another 20 city properties that sustained flood damage also were included in the report. This includes the Ridge Runner, Mitchell Stadium and Bowen Field.
A final damage estimate figure wasn’t immediately released Wednesday. He said the report looks at both individual and municipal infrastructure damage.
“Here is the challenge. I have estimated what I think the cost is,” Marson said Wednesday. “It’s got to go to Charleston. I’ve estimated damage from everything we saw.”
Marson said he is now awaiting feedback from the state.
However, he isn’t optimistic that the damage sustained in the city will rise to the level of a state or federal disaster declaration.
“Once I have all of that data, whether we reach a threshold for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance) — and I’ll be honest — right now it doesn’t look like the damages will exceed the FEMA threshold,” Marson said during Tuesday’s meeting of the city board. “But once we get that feedback, we will decide pathways for additional funding and repairs.”
Even if the city doesn’t qualify for federal or state disaster assistance, there are other funding sources that can assist citizens and business owners with repairing flood damage, Marson said.
However, securing such assistance is harder without a disaster declaration, Marson said.
“I appreciate the community’s patience,” Marson said. “Once we get all of that information we will have another town hall so I can layout all of that information to see what we can do to get fixed.”
The storm on May 29 was unexpected, and the region had little advance warning from the National Weather Service about it. Most simply were awakened on Memorial Day to heavy rainfall and flooding that was already underway. The hardest hit areas were Bluefield, neighboring Bluefield, Va., and surrounding communities in both states.
No injuries or deaths were reported in the storm.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
