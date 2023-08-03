BLUEFIELD — A street festival featuring live music, arts and crafts, street food, a beer garden and more is coming this Friday to downtown Bluefield when the Summer 2023 First Fridays gets underway.
First Fridays will take place this year in downtown Bluefield on Friday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The First Fridays festival will be on Raleigh Street near the Tailyard Dog Park and the Railyard, said J.P. Marinus with Downtown Merchants, who organizing the event with wife Alexis Marinus.
There will be free entertainment for all ages, he said.
“It should be a wonderful event with some live music, arts and crafts and plenty of good food as well as beer,” Marinus said.
This First Friday’s entertainment will be the band Bicycle from Princeton, he stated. Bicycle has made videos which are trending on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.
“They got some videos with half a million views,” Marinus added.
There will be a Kritter Creation Station, ice cream, Tea Shack and local vendors as well as a beer garden and street food. Sponsors helping with the event include the City of Bluefield and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. Marinus thanked City Manager Cecil Marson and Jeff Disibbio, the chamber’s president and CEO, for their help.
“I think it’s going to be a great event for downtown Bluefield that lets people see the improvements that are being made downtown,” Marinus said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
