BLUEFIELD — Halloween is the holiday that seems to kick off major decorating, including along Bluefield’s College Avenue.
The Pennington family is one of many households that follow the tradition of all-out Halloween decorations.
“We’ve been decorating like this for at least six or seven years, maybe even longer than that,” said Heather Pennington.
The decorations the family displays include large inflatables, a small grave yard scene, pumpkins and ghosts.
Because they use so many decorations, the family tries to shop for them around a month in advance of the holiday, sometimes even before that. Though they usually don’t set a budget for decorations, they try to shop at times where they will be a bit cheaper.
“Sometimes, it’s best to set a budget if you buy stuff at the end of the year because prices are a little bit better, but if I see something that I want, I just go ahead and grab it,” said Pennington. “We try to get it before the first of October, but it just depends on when we plan to set up the decorations.”
Though putting up the decorations is somewhat time-consuming and can be expensive, Pennington said her family loves doing it, and she said she hopes to encourage other families on the street to do the same.
“It takes around two and half to three hours to get it all up, but I just love seeing everybody come by and the kids’ excitement seeing it all,” she said. “I just wish more people would start decorating and handing out candy again just to let the kids have the experience.”
Pennington said another reason her family decorates and hands out candy every year is because she’s noticed the decline in other people doing so.
“I just hope doing this will help get more people in the holiday spirit, and I know that this is a different type of holiday spirit but still,” Pennington said.
She also added, “I’ve noticed that over the past few years, even when I was taking my child trick or treating, College Avenue used to be the one place you had to take your kid, but now it’s getting to the point that kids are walking past five or seven houses and getting nothing.”
Pennington said that Halloween is one time of the year that kids can get candy, walk around locally, and have fun.
“With COVID, the kids here lost so much, so at least right now, give them that type of event to look forward to because they enjoy it,” she said.
The Penningtons hand out candy every year since they get so many visitors looking at their decorative display, and they dress up as well.
“Last year I was a unicorn with one of those blow-up costumes, and my husband was Michael Myers,” Pennington said. “My older kids love to dress up and help hand out candy too.”
The family’s house gets around 300 to 350 trick or treaters on Halloween, and Pennington said that last year they spent more than $150 on just candy; though she said it’s worth it to see how happy it makes visitors.
Along with the joy of seeing the kids enjoy their displays and seeing their costumes on Halloween, Pennington said she also decorates because she loves the holiday.
“I love Halloween, I love everything about it, the scariness to it especially,” she said. “I’ve always been a horror fanatic, like I love horror movies, so I just like decorating for it because it’s my favorite holiday.”
Though Halloween is their favorite holiday, the family also goes all out for Christmas too.
The Penningtons invite anyone who wants to see their decorations to drive by and check them out, especially at night to get the “full effect” of the displays.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.