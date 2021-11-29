BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is discussing the possibility of a major project on College Avenue that would involve new pavement, sidewalks, a bike path and utility upgrades.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the city board Tuesday that the Sanitary Board has sewer work scheduled for early next year but a much larger project may be possible that includes a “streetscape” design.
Marson said he has spoken with Bluefield Town Manager Trent Crewe and some town council member during a Sanitary Board discussion about a joint project.
“We are looking at College Avenue collectively,” he said. “One of our options is to put some American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds into it. There is not enough money in the Sanitary Board to do this project in one fell swoop.”
Marson said projects are also planned by the Sanitary Board on College Avenue on the Virginia side so “it’s a collective between the two Virginias.”
“If we fix that entire road and get the other utilities go in there and even if we pave it … we still have massive sidewalk issues, curbing issues and we’ve got like a 50 percent product,” he said.
Fixing the sewer and gas issues is good, he said, but having an option to collectively go in between the two Virginias should be examined.
Marson said funds from ARP or the infrastructure package could be pooled to tackle the larger, but thorough, project.
“It would really do a huge facelift to College Avenue,” he said, “and really once and for all make it look nice.”
Marson said College Avenue is a main corridor and its “view shed” needs to really look in great shape.
Sanitary Board Executive Director Shannon Bailey said the upcoming work, which is scheduled to start in January, has been planned for two years and with the possibility of obtaining major dollars from the federal programs it may be a good time to consider expanding the scope.
“It would be nice to incorporate the entire area,” he said of a major project, and do it all at one time.
The sewer design is complete, he said, and a “streetscape” design could be dove-tailed into the project.
“That is the best time to do streetscape when you are in there tearing it all up and the contractors are there ready to do the work…” he added.
A second design that includes a streetscape can be done to show everyone how it would look, he said.
Marson said decisions would have to be made regarding sidewalks, whether one should be completed to provide a walkway all the way along College Avenue so pedestrians will not have to cross over.
“There are some areas where there are no sidewalks,” he said.
Mayor Ron Martin pointed out that the sidewalks are often the responsibility of homeowners and that is another issue that needs to be explored.
“If the homeowner owns the sidewalk, that doesn’t necessarily give you the right to come and take it out,” he said. “We need to have our homework done…”
City Engineer Kerry Stauffer said the project is a big one and requires a lot of work and money.
“It will be a significant investment,” he said, adding that it will run all the way to Bland Street and include the Virginia side.
Marson said the project and possible funding at this time are being explored and he wants all parties involved to “make sure we are not heading down a road the board” or other folks don’t have interest in.
Board member Daniel Wells said the overall project is a good idea.
“When I bring my friends in … this is College Avenue,” he said of pointing out the street so many people use coming into the city. “So I think if it looks great it’s going to help the city…”
That includes home values and bringing people in.
Marson said that if the utility work and paving are done without fixing the “horrendous” sidewalks and offering a streetscape appearance, “we are still stuck with a tough view coming into the city.”
“We’re still hitting at half gear if we just pave it,” he said. “I think if we want to get folks to come in here and live here and walk and move around we are going to have to look holistically at these neighborhoods, and what we can afford, and look at it in its totality rather than band-aid these different areas.”
Marson said money may often be available for smaller projects, but the extra federal money presents an opportunity.
“We have to come together and figure out how we can do it,” he said, and working with Virginia on a joint project would help drive costs down by doing it all at once.
Marson said College Avenue is a primary passageway and is what many visitors see when they first come here.
“Let’s fix it up once and for all,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
