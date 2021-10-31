BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield may install a downtown camera surveillance system.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board last week a system from Verkada is being examined.
Surveillance systems not only help prevent any illegal activity, the video footage aids police and can serve in prosecution of cases.
“The main thing I want to highlight for the police department is at the next board meeting we are going to bring in a company called Verkada,” he told the board. “I have had numerous discussions with them and with Princeton, Bridgeport and Summersville. They are a camera company that basically sells camera to cities.”
Bridgeport council members recently voted to contract with Advantage Technology for 123 Verkada video cameras and licenses.
Cameras are being used all over West Virginia, he said, and help with security in the cities and towns.
“We are going to give a demonstration to the community and to the board at the next meeting for about 10 minutes to show what we’re looking at to help increase the security of the city and the businesses, public works and the utility companies…” Marson said.
The next board meeting will be held at noon on Nov. 9.
Installing cameras has been discussed by the city before in relation to vandalism at City Park, but so far that has not been done.
Verkada is a San Mateo, Calif. based company and is part of the Investigation and Security Services Industry, installing surveillance equipment inside facilities and outdoors.
“Ensuring public safety requires a great deal of effort from law enforcement, local authorities, and citizens that reside within community,” according to Verkada. “However, with security camera systems, it’s easier for towns and cities to monitor the security of public spaces to safeguard citizens from threats to their well-being.”
The company says on its website that, from day-to-day incident resolution to emergency response and disaster management, surveillance can prevent or mitigate incidents that would otherwise alter the perception of safety in any town or city.
“Sharpening crime protection measures should therefore be the focal point of governmental success. For many, this initiative begins with modern surveillance technology,” the company said.
The City of Clarksburg also installed security cameras around the city earlier this year.
