BLUEFIELD — A first-ever graduation for those who finished the Bluefield Economic Development Authority’s (BEDA) Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp program was held Wednesday at the Bluefield Arts Center, with Rep. Carol Miller, R-1st District, and former state Senate President Bill Cole on hand to present certificates.
“I am so excited for all of you graduating,” Miller said. “I am a business owner myself. When you own any business at all … you are taking a risk every single day.”
Cole, who is also Chair of the BEDA Board of Directors, told those in attendance that he has always been a “serial entrepreneur, it is all I have ever known and all I have ever done in business,” starting many businesses from scratch.
Both congratulated the 55 graduates, most of whom could not attend because they live out of town or were working.
Jim Spencer, BEDA Executive Director as well as director of Bluefield’s community and economic development department, said the Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp program started in June 2020 in partnership with Santa Clara University’s My Own Business Institute (MOBI).
All of the courses can be taken online.
“The graduates took all of the 16 classes of starting a business, passed exams and a final exam,” he said, adding that a total of 270 have taken at least some of the classes, which take a student through all aspects of starting and running a business.
“You may be the best plumber or best food truck chef in the world,” he said. “But you will still fail if you do not know how to start and run a business,” and that preparation is what the bootcamp does.
Trish Kalbas-Schmidt, who represented Santa Clare through a Zoom call, said graduates of the program are also alumni of Santa Clara now.
“We feel so blessed and honored to be part of your journey,” she told the graduates. “Thank you for choosing us.”
Cole said no one should allow the fear of failure to stop them, and if they fail, they should learn a lesson and know better what to do the next time and move on.
This area is seeing growth and presents many opportunities, he said.
“I admire each and every one of you,” he added.
Miller said many of her colleagues in Congress have never run a business and small businesses are the “heart and soul” of the state and nation.
She is on the Main Street Caucus and she said her job is tell her colleagues what impact legislation may have on small businesses.
“I am really excited for you and seeing you start businesses moving forward,” she said. “It is all about you.”
Students said the bootcamp was a valuable experience and launched their ambitions.
Rocky Gap resident Pandora Saunders said she is in the Food Truck Entrepreneur program, which requires graduation from the bootcamp as part of a grant that also includes many resources and the temporary use of a food truck to refine the busiiness.
Saunders said her food truck will be called the Saunderosa, which her farm in Bland County is called as well, and she will specialize in fried fish and fries as well hot dogs for kids.
Everybody loves fried fish, but it is not always available, she said, and her baskets of fish and fries will have different names, like Country South on the menu.
Saunders said the bootcamp was “awesome.”
“It was so convenient to take and you learn a lot,” she said. “They take you from A to Z and anytime you need additional information they are so willing to help you.”
Saunders said she thinks she is now ready to run her business.
“You take this program and it is awesome,” she said of the bootcamp. “They offer a lot.”
Hasanah “Has” Malik, a Bluefield native who recently returned home from Indiana, said she has already started a natural smoothie business called “Youth In Me! Natural Smoothies, Juices & So Much More.”
Malik, who is also in the Food Truck Program, said her business is already set up at 601 Bland Street and right now she is just starting out and doing street or phone orders.
“We are trying to get the dining area ready so I can at least start to receive a few people,” she said.
Text (304-513-8414) or email (youthinme@yahoo.com) orders can also be taken, but only Wednesday through Friday at this point and can be picked up at her business.
“My menus will be posted on Facebook by next weekend,” she said.
Malik said she uses all natural fruits and vegetables, testing many combinations to get the best flavor, with only natural sweeteners, like honey and dates, and no dairy, unless someone requests it.
She will also get fresh products from farmers markets when they are in season and will use a food truck when they roll out, maybe this summer.
But going through the bootcamp prepared her and she would recommend it, especially the networking.
“I learned a lot,” she said, “especially getting started and tweeking what I am doing to make it better.”
Malik said she hopes to expand the days of her business as the weather gets warmer.
Several Bluefield State University students participated in the bootcamp and graduated.
Dr. Diane Belcher, business instructor at BSU, has tapped into the program.
“I think I have had 12 or 15 of my students do this program,” she said, and the experience “definitely” helps young entrepreneurs build self-confidence.
But she said it is not an age thing as several graduates were older and she loves to work and learn every day.
Belcher also praised Harold Patterson, manager of the state Small Business Center, who works with the program.
“He knows everything (about small businesses),” she said. “He hooks everybody up with the bank, with everything. We have incredible resources right here.”
Two Bluefield City Board members who have worked with the program were on hand for the graduation.
“We really are West Virginia’s small business incubator, in my opinion,” Treyvon Simmons said, adding that entrepreneurs don’t have to locate businesses here after going through the program, but around the region. “We just want to see young people, entrepreneurs succeed and that is amazing.”
Simmons said Bluefield is the only community that offers the program and “other communities look at us say, Bluefield will take care of it for us.”
“We wear that crown with responsibility,” he said.
Board member Peter Taylor, whose daughter was one of the graduates, said he has taken classes himself and attended seminars, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn.
He also said it provides an opportunity to allow young people to stay in the area.
“I think we are creating jobs and opportunities,” he said.
Anyone interested in participating in the Entrepreneur Bootcamp can sign up at mybluefield.org/mobi.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
